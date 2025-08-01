Microsoft says AI might replace these 40 jobs, but many stand safe. What are those?

Since late 2022, there has been a mass adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI), sparking concern among the masses about whether the new technology will spark large-scale layoffs and restructurings.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, have recently stated that AI is likely to trigger job losses as companies target productivity gains.

A new Microsoft study now gives us a clear picture of which jobs are at the most risk due to the adoption of AI.

According to a report by Mint, the researchers looked at roughly 2,00,000 user interactions with Microsoft's Copilot AI to find out what tasks individuals most commonly use AI for.

Knowledge professionals such as historians, authors, brokers, political scientists, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) tool programmers, reporters, and journalists are most at risk of being threatened by AI, according to the study.

The researchers also point out that a college degree might not be enough to save these jobs from going extinct.

40 jobs that are at risk

- Interpreters and translators

- Historians

- Passenger attendants

- Sales representatives of services

- Writers and authors

- Customer service representatives

- CNC tool programmers

- Telephone operators

- Ticket agents and travel clerks

- Broadcast announcers and radio DJs

- Library science teachers, postsecondary

10 jobs least hit by GenAI

- Dredge operators

- Bridge and lock tenders

- Water treatment plant and system operators

- Foundry mould and coremakers

- Rail-track laying and maintenance equipment operators

- Pile driver operators

- Floor sanders and finishers

- Orderlies

- Motorboat operators

- Logging equipment operators