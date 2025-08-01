Maharashtra engineering aspirants get first round seat allocations: MHT CET 2025 results declared

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the first round seat allotment results for MHT CET 2025 on July 31, covering both PCB and PCM course categories. According to a report by Shiksha, candidates can now access their allocation status through the official portal fe2025.mahacet.org.

Students seeking to check their seat assignments need to log in using their application number and password on the official website. The allocation process has considered multiple factors including candidates' entrance exam rankings, available seats in institutions, and the course preferences submitted during the initial counselling phase.

Critical deadline approaching

Those who have received seat allocations must complete a crucial step to secure their admissions: they must accept their allotted seats and physically report to their assigned institutions between August 1 and August 3, 2025. Missing this deadline could result in forfeiture of the allocated seat.