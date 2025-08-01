Karnataka: KCET 2025 Round 1 provisional seat allotment out for counselling; final results to be out tomorrow

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the provisional seat allotment result for the first round of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 counselling.

Candidates who appeared in the counselling can check their Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2025 allotment status by logging in to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using their login credentials, CET number, and date of birth.

Here are a few things to note

Since this is a provisional list, students need not report to the allotted colleges yet. Instead, they have the option to raise objections regarding their seat allotment by emailing keauthority-ka@nic.in before 11 am on August 2, 2025.

The final seat allotment results will be out on August 2.

As per the official counselling schedule, candidates who are allotted seats in the first round will have to confirm their choices — freeze, float, or exit, between August 4 and 7, 2025.

KEA had earlier released the mock allotment results on July 25, giving candidates an option to add, delete, or rearrange their preferences between July 26 and July 29, 2025, reported News18.

KCET counselling is conducted for admissions to various professional programmes, such as engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, medical, dental, Bachelor in Prosthetics and Orthotics (BPO), and Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) courses, considering the candidates’ KCET 2025 ranks.

The exam is open to students who have completed or are appearing for their Class 12 (or equivalent) examinations with relevant subjects.

Here’s how to check KCET Round 1 seat allotment 2025

Go to the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the link: “UGCET/UGNEET – 2025 First Round Provisional Result". Enter your login credentials: CET number, date of birth, and the captcha code. Click on the ‘Check’ button to know your allotment status.

KEA has advised candidates to keep tabs on the official website for further updates regarding the final allotment and admission process.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is a state-level entrance exam held by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for admission to various undergraduate (UG) professional courses in the state, including programmes in engineering, pharmacy, veterinary sciences, agriculture, BSc (Nursing), BPO, BPT, and other allied health sciences.