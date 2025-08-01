IIT Delhi's mess system now tracks whether students missed a meal? What other student-centric programs are in line?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, on Thursday, July 31, said that it has implemented QR code and biometric-based attendance systems across its student messes in order to ensure greater transparency in meal consumption and oversee student well-being.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the Dean of Student Affairs, BK Panigrahi, reportedly said, "We have introduced a new QR code system to keep track of the students’ attendance in the mess. This will help us track if a student has missed a meal for a day or consecutively.”

The system seeks to replace the traditional mess card method. “It's also to ensure that the student belonging to a particular hostel can eat only in that mess," a resident of Dronagiri hostel said.

What are the other policies?

In another student-centred policy, the institution announced that those who fail to secure hostel accommodation will now be granted permission to stay temporarily on campus, for 10-15 days while searching for alternatives.

According to officials, IIT Delhi has greatly increased its mental health, and wellness programs, in tandem with offering improved student support.

“The strength of the counselling team has increased to 14. We now offer immediate psychiatric support and have tied up with several hospitals for quick access,” added Panigrahi.

Other initiatives in line with this also include a new ‘Buddy Programme,’ academic mentorship through the Academic Progress Group, and wellness workshops, which are part of what he described as, “a culture of care and accountability.”

Amid global accomplishments, IIT Delhi now ranks 123 in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and 1 in India, with a subject rank of 26 globally in Engineering & Technology.