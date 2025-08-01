IISER scientists turn kitchen scraps and plastic into high-performance fuel

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal have successfully created alternative diesel fuel by combining organic and plastic waste, according to The Free Press Journal.

This bio-diesel, developed using co-pyrolysis technology, is cheaper than traditional diesel and offers an environmentally safer option.

Proven success in diesel vehicles

The fuel has been successfully tested in diesel vehicles, reducing fuel consumption while improving engine efficiency. Dr Shankar Chakma, Assistant Professor in Chemical Engineering at IISER Bhopal, led the research alongside Bablu Alawa and Aman Kumar. The team mixed banana peels and plastic waste in a 25:75 ratio and heated it at controlled temperatures to produce pyro-oil.

Production and usage

Research shows this fuel can be blended with diesel up to 20 percent for vehicle use. The findings were published in the Journal of the Energy Institute and Energy Nexus. From one kilogram of banana peels and plastic waste, researchers obtain 850 grams of liquid fuel, 140 grams of gas for cooking, and 10 grams of charcoal for water purification.

The pyro-oil contains various hydrocarbons including olefins, paraffins, aromatics, esters and alcohols. About 12 percent of it is made up of oxygen‑based compounds and long‑chain esters, which help give it an impressive energy content of 55 megajoules per kilogram. To put that in perspective, that’s about 15 percent more than the heat value of regular diesel, meaning engines running on pyro‑oil can squeeze more energy from every drop.

It also performs well in cold weather, staying usable at temperatures as low as –25 °C. Plus, its flash point — the temperature at which it can ignite — is 4°C higher than diesel’s, making it a safer option. Testing in diesel engines showed reduced fuel consumption and significantly increased BTE (Brake Thermal Efficiency), proving this fuel is both economical and performance-effective compared to diesel.