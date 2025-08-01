IBPS Clerk 2025 XV registration window opens at ibps.in. DETAILS here

According to the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the online registration process for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 under Common Recruitment Process – Customer Service Associate (CRP-CSA) XV has begun.



Candidates must use the official website, ibps.in, to submit their applications for the IBPS Clerk position between August 1 and August 21, 2025.



Through a two-phase selection procedure that consists of a preliminary exam in October and a main exam in November, this recruitment drive seeks to fill clerical positions at 11 public sector banks, reported The Indian Express.



Eligibility for IBPS Clerk 2025 registration

Candidates must fulfill the requirements set by the Institute, to be eligible for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025.

Candidates should have graduated from an accredited university, with a bachelor's degree in any field.



According to government regulations, their age must be between 20 and 28 years old as of August 1, 2025, while those who belong to designated groups, may be exempted.



Candidates must also be fluent in the official language of the state ,or Union Territory, in which they plan to apply.



How to apply for IBPS Clerk CRP-Clerks XV?



- Visit the official IBPS website, and click on the “CRP-Clerks XV” link.



- Register as a new user to generate your registration number and password.



- Log in with your credentials, and complete the form with your personal, educational, and preference details.



- Upload all required documents in the prescribed digital format.



- Pay the application fee via the online payment gateway.



- Review and submit your completed application form.



- Download and save the confirmation page for future use.



Candidates are only allowed to apply for clerical posts in one State or Union Territory (UT) at a time because Public Sector Banks recruit on a State/UT basis.



The preliminary exam results are anticipated in October, or November 2025, and the chosen candidates will be provisionally assigned in March 2026.



Candidates are therefore required to take the online test, at one of the locations in the State or UT of their choice.



Candidates may, however, be sent to an examination centre outside of the State or UT for which they are applying, depending on administrative considerations, and other criteria like the volume of applications.