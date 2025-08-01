HTET 2025 answer keys now live: Download links active for all teaching levels

According to a report by The Times of India, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has made the provisional answer key for HTET 2025 available on its official website bseh.org.in.

Test-takers who appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can now access the answer keys for all three categories - Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) levels. The board is expected to announce the procedure for candidates to submit objections against the preliminary answers.

Download process for HTET answer key

Candidates can follow these steps to obtain their answer key:

· Navigate to the official BSEH website at bseh.org.in

· Locate and click the 'ANSWER KEY HTET-2025 LEVEL-1 LEVEL-2 & LEVEL-3' link on the homepage

· Select the appropriate answer key based on your exam level (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3)

· View and download the PDF format answer key

· Save a copy for future reference

Exam timeline and structure

The HTET 2025 examinations took place across two days - July 30 and 31. The assessment is structured in three distinct levels:

· Level 1: Primary Teacher (PRT)

· Level 2: Postgraduate Teacher (PGT)

· Level 3: Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Level 2 examinations were scheduled from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, while Level 1 and Level 3 tests were conducted from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Objection and review process

Following the release of provisional keys, candidates will have the opportunity to challenge answers they believe are incorrect. Subject matter experts will evaluate all objection submissions, with the Board's final decision being conclusive and binding on all parties.

After completing the objection review process, BSEH will publish the final HTET 2025 answer key on the official portal. Aspirants are recommended to monitor the website regularly for updates regarding HTET 2025 results and objection submission procedures.