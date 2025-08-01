Financial wisdom: Students you must know about these UPI transaction rules change

To make the UPI more reliable and effective, the NPCI plans to start implementing a number of changes starting from August 1, 2025, according to an NDTV report.



What do the new UPI transaction rules say?



According to a report by NDTV, NPCI released a circular in April to inform the users of its proposed changes, aimed at reducing the response time of UPI transactions.



They also intend to help remitter banks, beneficiary banks, and Payment Service Providers (PSPs), such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm.



What are the key UPI changes?



Each UPI app can perform 50 balance checks daily.



Users are urged not to check their balance during peak hours; however, they are permitted to do so 50 times on each UPI app, if they have multiple ones.



The auto-pay transactions will only be processed during non-peak hours (before 10.00 am, between 1.00 pm and 5.00 pm, and after 9.30 pm).



There will be a 90-second minimum interval between each of the three transaction status checks.



Linked account checks will now be limited to 25 times per day per app.



To cut down on mistakes and fraud, the recipient's registered bank name will appear before payment confirmation.