VITEEE 2025 results postponed: New date announced, check details here

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has postponed the declaration of the VITEEE 2025 results.

Originally scheduled to be announced on April 30, the results will now be released on May 5, 2025, as per the latest official notice published on the institute’s website, vit.ac.in.

This update comes after the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025 was conducted from April 20 to April 27 across multiple cities.

Though no reason was cited for the delay, candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for real-time updates and further announcements regarding the admission process.

Once the results are released, candidates who appeared for the VITEEE 2025 exam will be able to check their scores and All India Rank (AIR) by logging in with their application number and password.

The VITEEE result will serve as the gateway to admission into undergraduate engineering programmes across VIT’s campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and Andhra Pradesh for the 2025–26 academic year.

Along with the results, VIT will also begin the counselling process in May 2025, where candidates will be allotted seats based on their performance and preference of campus.

Follow these steps to download your scorecard and rank:

Visit the official VIT website: vit.ac.in Click on the “VITEEE 2025 Result” link on the homepage Enter your application number and password Click on Login Your scorecard and rank will appear on the screen Download and save your rank card for future reference

The full counselling schedule and guidelines will be shared on the official website post result declaration. Candidates should ensure they keep their login credentials handy, as they will be needed during every step of the admission process, including document verification and seat allotment.