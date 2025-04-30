“Vendetta politics at play”, says JNU student Swati Singh on being rusticated for the second time

Swati Singh, a PhD scholar and student activist at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has been rusticated and declared “out of bounds” of the campus on grounds of “disciplinary violations” for two months — yet again.

These orders, issued yesterday, April 29 — on the heels of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2025 — come despite a Delhi High Court order from 2024, which overturned a rustication order against her based on the same matter.

As per the orders, Swati, President of the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) of JNU and a former Councillor of the JNUSU, was found guilty of “being involved in an argument and physical violence with a lady security guard.”

Further, the order also warned that “anyone giving shelter to Ms Swati Singh in any hostel/residence on campus shall invite disciplinary action.”

A two-year-old matter

To recall, the incident that the rustication order is accusing Swati of is from 2023, a time when the campus saw agitations on various issues — ranging from lack of water supply in the hostels and a “draconian” Proctorial manual, to the varsity not holding JNUSU polls since 2021 — in which she was actively involved.

In addition, the administration also revoked her hostel accommodation.

After the original rustication orders were issued to her on November 8, 2023, Swati challenged them in the Delhi High Court, following which, the rustication orders were quashed in February 2024.

The high court termed the suspension a “mockery of the principles of fair play” and a violation of natural justice, claiming that they “cannot sustain on facts or in law.”

However, the court did not prohibit JNU from initiating disciplinary proceedings against Swati in the future, in accordance with law and the provisions of Statutes governing the varsity.

When Swati contested for the post of the General Secretary in the JNUSU elections of 2024, her candidature was abruptly cancelled on the night of polling — prompting her to launch an indefinite hunger strike in protest.

Later that year, the varsity re-initiated disciplinary proceedings against her — following which the rustication orders were issued.

"Pre-meditated proceedings based on vendetta"

Speaking to EdexLive, Swati says that all these incidents were part of the varsity’s “vendetta politics” against her.

“I've been active in student politics at JNU and have been questioning the administration since I joined the university 10 years ago as an undergraduate student. This is their way of suppressing my voice,” she said.

She adds that she's not the only student leader to be targeted for their political activity by the administration, as many activists and members of JNU’s Left parties have been slapped with hefty fines through the Chief Proctor’s Office (CPO) Manual.

To note, the CPO Manual prescribes hefty fines of up to Rs 20,000 for political graffiti, sloganeering and staging demonstrations in front of specific buildings on the campus.

“When we protested against water shortage in the hostels, all hostel heads who were part of the agitation were slapped with disciplinary action and hefty fines,” she recalled.

While Swati is ready to challenge the rustication legally and politically once more, she says that the action against her will disrupt her academic trajectory and career.

“They know that I am about to submit my PhD thesis soon. Despite the court’s orders, I have been subjected to fresh disciplinary action,” she fumed.

EdexLive previously reported that her previous rustication caused a delay of six months in her PhD, and made her miss the last date to register for the next semester — resulting in her paying a hefty fine along with the registration fees.

Talking about the administrative barriers to getting these orders revoked, Swati says, “The process is the punishment here, and the administration deliberately issued pre-meditated disciplinary proceedings against me.”

She adds that she presented detailed evidence that proved her innocence in her response to the show-cause notice and disciplinary hearings, along with eyewitnesses. Moreover, she adds that the administration’s witnesses kept contradicting themselves when she cross-examined them — which was ignored by the disciplinary committee.

“Despite my repeated requests, the administration refused to obtain CCTV footage too,” she says.

Condemning the orders, the JNUSU issued a statement, that termed the rustication a “witch-hunt of activists,” and a “fascist assault” on campus democracy.

“The timing of this rustication — right after the JNUSU elections — makes the political motivation unmistakable,” said the statement, signed by resident Nitish Kumar, Vice-President Manisha, and General Secretary Munteha.

They also issued a letter to Vice-Chancellor Prof Santishree Pandit, appealing for the revocation of the rustication orders, and an end to the targeting of student activists.

EdexLive reached out to the administration of JNU for their comments on the matter, but our calls were unanswered. The story will be updated following their response.