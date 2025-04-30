Two nursing students killed as SUV knocks down 5 in Gadwal

Two nursing students were killed while three others were injured after allegedly being knocked down by an SUV near Housing Board bus stop in Gadwal on Tuesday, April 29.

Locals alleged the driver was under the influence of liquor and lost control of the vehicle.

The police said the victims — Maheshwari and Manisha — were waiting for a bus when the accident occurred. Their bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the local government hospital for autopsy while the injured persons were shifted to the same establishment for treatment, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

After the mishap, the driver reportedly fled from the spot, leaving behind the car in the process.

Police have registered a case and started the investigation. Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, District Collector BM Santosh and Superintendent of Police T Srinivasa Rao visited the government hospital and interacted with the injured persons.

Expressing his shock over the accident and offering condolences over the deaths of two nursing students, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha contacted the Gadwal Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). He instructed officials to provide the best medical care for those injured and to ensure support for the families of the deceased students, according to the report by The New Indian Express.