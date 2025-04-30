Telangana SSC results 2025 out: 92.78 per cent pass rate, girls outperform boys

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) announced the TS SSC (Class 10) Results 2025 today, April 30, with an overall pass percentage of 92.78 per cent among regular candidates.

Girls outshone boys this year, securing a pass rate of 94.26 per cent compared to 91.32 per cent among boys.

The results were declared at 2.15 pm via the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in.

A total of 4,96,374 regular students appeared for the SSC Public Examinations held between March 2 and April 4, 2025, out of which 4,60,519 cleared the exams successfully.

Among private candidates, the pass percentage was significantly lower at 57.22 per cent, with only 6,141 of the 10,733 students passing the exams.

Mahabubabad district emerged as the best-performing district with a remarkable 99.29 per cent pass rate, while Vikarabad recorded the lowest at 73.97 per cent. This year also saw 4,629 schools achieve a 100 per cent pass rate, while two schools recorded zero passes. Telangana State Residential Schools topped the institutional category with a pass percentage of 98.79 per cent.

The board has made the marks memos available for download at results.bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org. Students can check their results by entering their roll number as mentioned on their hall ticket.

This year’s results show a slight improvement from 2024, where the overall pass percentage stood at 91.31 per cent. The trend of girls outperforming boys also continues for yet another year.

Further details, including district-wise, gender-wise, and school-wise performance statistics, are available on the official results portal.