SCERT Delhi opens 2025-26 applications for DElEd and DPSE programmes; more details here

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, has commenced the admission process for its two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) programmes for the academic year 2025–26.

Candidates interested in pursuing these teacher education courses can submit their applications online through the official portal.

Eligibility criteria for both programmes require applicants to have completed their Class XII education from a recognised board with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent marks, calculated from the best five subjects, including at least one language.

The maximum age limit for applicants is 24 years as of September 30, 2025.

The selection process involves a computer-based test (CBT), with provisional seat allocation based on the candidates' ranks within their respective categories and subcategories.

The DElEd programme offers 1,040 seats across nine Government District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), while the DPSE programme has 1,950 seats available in 25 self-financing institutes affiliated with SCERT Delhi.

The application fee for the DElEd programme is Rs 500 for unreserved category candidates and Rs 250 for those belonging to reserved categories (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Disabilities - SC/ST/PwD).

Applicants opting for both DElEd and DPSE programmes are required to pay Rs 1,000 (unreserved) or Rs 500 (reserved). Additionally, a non-refundable part admission fee of Rs 3,600 is applicable, which will be adjusted in two instalments over the first and second years of the course.

Applicants are advised to complete the online application process before the specified deadline. Detailed information regarding eligibility, application procedures, and important dates is available on the official SCERT Delhi website.