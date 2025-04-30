Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses set to launch in India with advanced AI features

Imagine speaking to a group of people who are conversing in their native tongue, but that wouldn't pose a problem to you anymore as you are wearing thick black rimmed specs, and instantly you give it a command, "Hey Meta, start live translation."



Every sentence gets translated into English in real-time through the speakers in the glasses.



It’s not a scene from a Mission: Impossible film; it’s Ray-Ban Meta glasses that are coming to India very soon.



Ray-Ban Meta glasses to be launched in India soon!

Ray-Ban Meta glasses are already a trend among the youth in the US, and the company feels the scope can be increased by expanding into more markets. Therefore, they have chosen Mexico, India and the UAE for the product.



The next-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses were launched in partnership with EssilorLuxottica in September 2023, following the launch of Ray-Ban Stories, Meta’s first-ever smart glasses, in 2021. Since then, there have been improvements on the front of Meta’s AI assistant, called Meta AI.



Send/receive messages

What looks like a stylish pair of shades is packed with technology, allowing users to send and receive direct messages, photos and audio and video calls from Instagram, besides making calls and sending messages through WhatsApp and Messenger as well as the messaging app on iPhone or Android phone.



Translate, play music

Besides holding conversations in English, French, Italian, and Spanish (even without Wi-Fi or network connectivity, provided you’ve downloaded the language pack in advance), you can listen to music apps, including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and the song-identifying platform Shazam.



Coming soon to general availability in the US and Canada, users will be able to have a conversation with Meta AI through the glasses where the smart assistant “can see what you see continuously and converse with you more naturally”.



Privacy features not too tight

Not everyone wants to get photographed in public spaces. Though Meta hasn’t mentioned the privacy-focused features coming with the glasses in India, the previous versions have included a Capture LED light to indicate when the camera is recording and tamper-detection technology that gets activated if the LED is covered.



AR glasses will not be on the market anytime soon

Apple already has a spatial computing headset called Vision Pro, but it is expensive and heavy on the head. A new Bloomberg report mentions that glasses have become Apple’s bigger goal in the long run. But true augmented reality (AR) glasses are still years away because they require a variety of technologies to be perfected, including high-resolution displays, a high-performance chip and a tiny battery, that could offer hours of power each day. What Meta is offering at the moment are non-AR glasses as the company moves towards AR spectacles.



Google Glass from a decade ago promised plenty, but production of the Google Glass Enterprise Edition stopped in 2023.