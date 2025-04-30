“Illogical, illegal order”: Rajasthan medicos SLAM 50% cut in contract doctor salary

Responding to the notification, Dr Dhruv Chauhan, medical activist and National Spokesperson of the Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors' Association (IMA-JDN) told EdexLive, “At this point, the Rajasthan Government must come out with a notification that they are recruiting doctors voluntarily, and they will provide them with food and shelter. They must announce that they want doctors willing to work without getting paid.”

He further says that MBBS graduates would only apply to these posts out of desperation and lack of better opportunities, and not because they are incentivised by the salary.

“After preparing for an entrance exam as difficult as the NEET-UG, studying hard for four years and working tirelessly to complete their internship, which MBBS graduate would be willing to work if they are paid less than livestock attendants?” he questions.

Alleging that this step is in line with the already unfair treatment meted out to doctors, Dr Arun Kumar, National General Secretary of the United Doctors’ Front (UDF), says, “In India, medicine is one profession where the salaries for government posts are slashed by 50 per cent. You don’t see the government cutting salaries for any other positions in this manner.”

“Will the officials who came up with this blunderous notification be okay with such a drastic reduction in their salaries? Is this the reward doctors get for their service to humanity?” he challenges.

Both doctors express fears of young MBBS graduates leaving Rajasthan for other states, or even other countries, for better-paying opportunities, which will only result in a shortage of healthcare professionals in Rajasthan.

Adding to this, Dr Bharat Pareek, the Rajasthan State Unit President of UDF, says that these salaries do not reflect the workloads of these medical officers.

“Firstly, MBBS graduates are recruited on a contractual basis, instead of giving them full-time posts. Secondly, they are supposed to perform the whole quantum of medical duties, ranging from emergency service to surgery and even infant delivery. Thirdly, instead of an increase, their salaries have been cut by half! How fair is this?” he questions.

He further adds that workers and nursing staff at Community Health Centres are paid more than what doctors with these posts get.

“Given the rate of inflation today, these salaries are simply not sufficient for doctors to survive,” he says.

Dr Pareek adds that UDF is planning to send delegations to the Health Department of Rajasthan and seek an audience with the State’s Health Minister regarding this issue.

“This is an illogical, illegal order, and we want it revoked. We plan to appeal to the minister to reinstate the original salary for Allopathy Medical Officers, as it is in the best interest of the healthcare system in Rajasthan,” he informs EdexLive.