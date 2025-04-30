DU faculty injured as ceiling fan falls during lecture, sparks outrage over crumbling infrastructure

A faculty member at Delhi University’s Kalindi College was reportedly injured earlier this week after a ceiling fan fell on him while he was delivering a lecture, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The incident, which was captured on video and widely shared on social media, has reignited concerns about the decaying infrastructure in one of India’s top public universities. The video shows the aftermath of the accident, with the injured faculty member receiving assistance and the fallen fan lying on the floor — a stark visual that has sparked widespread outrage among students and faculty alike.

Reacting strongly to the incident, Mitravinda Karanwal, Secretary of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), condemned the administration’s negligence.

“The recent incident of a faculty member getting injured due to a fallen fan in Kalindi College is completely unacceptable,” she stated in a social media post.

“Repeated incidents like these are a testament to the university administration’s and college administration’s ignorance towards student safety and welfare. I demand a proper investigation. Strict action must be taken against the relevant authority and an immediate infrastructural renovation should be conducted not just in Kalindi College but across all colleges of Delhi University,” she added.

This is not an isolated case. In 2023, a similar accident took place at Hansraj College, where a ceiling fan collapsed during an internal examination for first-year BCom (Honours) students, injuring a student and prompting campus-wide protests.