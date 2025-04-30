CISCE ICSE & ISC results 2025: How, when, and where to check?

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to declare the results for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams for the year 2025.

As per official information, the results will go live at 11 am on the board’s websites — cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Over two lakh candidates from India and abroad appeared for the examinations this year.

Steps to check your ICSE/ISC 2025 result online:

1. Go to results.cisce.org

2. Choose either ‘ICSE’ or ‘ISC’ from the dropdown list

3. Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and the CAPTCHA code

4. Hit Submit to access and download your result

It’s recommended to keep a physical copy of your result for future use.

In case of heavy website traffic, students can also view their results on DigiLocker. Scores will be made available under the 'CISCE' section for registered users.

Students who wish to get their answer sheets re-evaluated can now apply for a recheck. The application window is open until May 4, 2025, and a fee will be charged per subject.

For those aiming to boost their marks, CISCE will be holding Improvement Exams in July 2025.

Detailed schedules and application guidelines will be released soon on the official website.

A look back

In 2024, girls had a slight edge in performance.

For the ICSE board, the pass percentage for female students stood at 99.65 per cent, compared to 99.31 per cent for male students. In the ISC exams, 98.92 per cent of girls passed, while 97.53 per cent of boys cleared the test.

A total of 2,43,617 students had appeared for the Class 10 exams last year, and 2,42,328 of them passed.