CISCE announces ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results 2025

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially declared the results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) (Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) (Class 12) board exams today, April 30.

Students can access their results via the official CISCE websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org — or through the DigiLocker platform.

CISCE has also opened the rechecking window for students who wish to apply for verification of their answer scripts. The deadline to apply is May 4, 2025. Last year, the rechecking fee was Rs 1,000 per subject.

Students aiming to improve their performance can appear for the Improvement Examination in up to two subjects. These exams will be held in July 2025.

The council has decided not to release an official toppers' list for ICSE or ISC this year.

Steps to check your ICSE/ISC 2025 result online:

1. Go to results.cisce.org

2. Choose either ‘ICSE’ or ‘ISC’ from the dropdown list

3. Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and the CAPTCHA code

4. Hit Submit to access and download your result

It’s recommended to keep a physical copy of your result for future use.