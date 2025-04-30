CBSE Class 10, 12 results likely by May 2 | Check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 by May 2 or, at the latest, within the first week of May.

Once released, students can check their results on the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in.

To access their scorecards, students must keep their admit cards ready, as they will need to enter key details such as their roll number, date of birth, school number, and centre number.

In addition to the official websites, CBSE will also make the results available through several alternative platforms to ease access.

Students can use the SMS facility, the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), the Umang mobile app, and the DigiLocker platform to check their scores. These multiple channels are particularly helpful in managing the high volume of traffic on the result day and ensuring that students can access their results without delay.

Steps to check CBSE board result 2025 online:

1. Visit any of the official CBSE result websites.

2. Click on the relevant link – ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2025’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 Result 2025’.

3. Enter your credentials and submit.

4. Your result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save a copy for future reference.

As per CBSE guidelines, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the board exams. This includes both internal assessment and theory components.

Students who do not meet the passing criteria in one or more subjects may be eligible for supplementary exams, details of which will be released after the declaration of results.