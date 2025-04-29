“What I said is a fact," says Lucknow University professor booked for sedition over social media post

Madri Kakoti, an assistant professor in Lucknow University's Department of Linguistics and widely known online by her satirical alias “Dr Medusa” with a following of 1.5 lakh on X, has been charged with sedition and inciting disharmony.

The FIR was filed in connection with a social media post she made following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, as per a report by The Times of India.

In the video that triggered the controversy, Kakoti stated that terrorism includes acts such as asking someone’s religion before killing or lynching them, firing individuals from their jobs due to religious identity, denying them accommodation, and demolishing homes. She did not mention any specific group or incident.

The complaint was filed by Jatin Shukla, a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), leading to a protest on the university campus by ABVP-affiliated students. Following the protest, Lucknow University served Kakoti with a show-cause notice.

Speaking to The Times of India, Kakoti expressed surprise at the reaction and the allegations. “What I said is a fact and 100% correct. The statement is general, listing acts that fall within the definition of terror. If someone chooses to see it as personal, that’s not my responsibility,” she said.

Protesters alleged that the clip had been reshared by a Pakistani media outlet, which they claim has harmed the reputation of both India and the university. A memorandum demanding action against Kakoti was submitted to the vice-chancellor.