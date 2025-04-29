UPSC NDA 1 result 2025 announced: Here’s how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the result for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 1 exam 2025 on Monday, April 28.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

The NDA 1 exam was conducted on April 13, 2025. In line with previous trends, the results have been declared within 20 days of the examination date.

The result has been published in the form of a merit list containing the roll numbers and names of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the NDA selection process.

How to check UPSC NDA 1 result 2025:

1. Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the NDA 1 result link available on the homepage.

3. Open the merit list PDF.

4. Search for your roll number/name to check your result.

What’s next?

The NDA selection process consists of two stages: the written exam and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. Now that the written exam results are out, the qualified candidates will move on to the SSB interview round.

Candidates will have to visit the respective service board websites to choose their interview date and time and download their call-up letters.

The SSB interview, an intelligence and personality test, is conducted in two stages and carries 900 marks. Only candidates who qualify in Stage 1 will be eligible to appear for Stage 2.

The SSB interview process spans five days and assesses candidates on various parameters, including personality, aptitude, and suitability for a career in the armed forces.

Exam statistics

Each year, around four to five lakh candidates register for the NDA exam. However, only about 7,000-8,000 candidates clear the first round, resulting in an overall success rate of just 2-3 per cent.

By clearing the NDA exam, candidates can fulfil their dream of joining the Indian Armed Forces. This year, successful candidates will be recruited to fill 406 vacancies across the Indian Army, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Wings.