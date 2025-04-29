The threat of fake scholarship scams looming large over parents and students

Scholarships are a source of solace for those in need, especially those who hail from the economically backward category.

India, as a nation, has produced many eminent scientists and nation-builders with the support of scholarships endowed by notable industrialists, academicians, and both international and national governments. But there are unscrupulous elements who intrude into all the noble ventures and spoil the goodwill these big names have built. As the adage goes, “Prevention is always better than cure”. So, let's see what we can do to prevent getting scammed by fake scholarships.

It’s high time that we take measures against the extortion that ruins careers and siphons the hard-earned money of innocent victims. The tricksters have found a fertile ground for exploitation with the rapid acceptance and adaptation to the internet, even in rural areas.

Ultimately, it leads to the loss of money and peace of mind for the students and parents who actively seek scholarships based on their art, sports, or academic eminence.

The ruthless exploiters take away the money of even the underprivileged classes, who are the beneficiaries of different government endowments and foundations. It’s interesting and painful to observe how fraudsters are scamming in the name of fake scholarships.

First, they create a similar-looking email ID or website that resembles a well-known scholarship provider. As digital literacy levels may not be good among the rural populace when compared with urban populations, these tricksters exploit people’s inability to distinguish a genuine scholarship website from a fraudulent one. One processing fee is asked, and the rest, as they say, is history.

What are their tactics?

To protect yourself from fake scholarship scams, it’s crucial to understand the tactics scammers commonly use. These often begin with the impersonation of official entities — fraudsters design websites that closely mimic legitimate scholarship portals, using similar logos and colour schemes to appear credible. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram are also popular tools for scammers, where they post enticing scholarship offers linked to fake application forms. Additionally, mass messaging via WhatsApp and SMS is used to lure victims with promises like “Apply now to receive Rs 50,000 in education aid,” directing them to fraudulent sites.

Some scams take the form of fake mobile apps available on unofficial app stores, which are designed to harvest personal data or extract money. Most importantly, not all scams request for payment; many aim to collect sensitive information such as Aadhaar numbers, PAN details, or bank account information, which can then be sold on the dark web or misused for identity theft and marketing purposes.

Recognising the warning signs of fake scholarship scams is crucial to staying safe. One of the most common red flags is a request for processing fees — scammers exploit the appeal of substantial scholarship amounts to justify smaller upfront charges, often adding urgency with phrases like “Offer valid only for 24 hrs,” even though legitimate scholarships never require payment.

Another sign is vague or unprofessional communication, particularly from email addresses using free domains like Gmail or Yahoo instead of official ones.

Simplified application processes are also a red flag, as genuine scholarships typically require detailed academic and personal information. Additionally, poor grammar and spelling errors in messages or websites can indicate a scam. Always examine URLs carefully — authentic Indian government scholarship sites will end in “.gov.in” or “.nic.in,” so anything else should raise suspicion. Scammers even publish fake reviews on their website and social media to impress the students.

What can you do?

To protect yourself from scholarship scams, always stick to official portals like the National Scholarship Portal or the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) website, and avoid sharing sensitive information such as your Aadhaar number or bank details unless you are certain the site is verified.

Be wary of any platform that asks for payment to apply — legitimate scholarships do not require fees — and steer clear of such sites while reporting them when possible. Check the contact information to ensure it is clear and official, with proper helplines or office addresses, and don’t hesitate to consult teachers or school officials if you’re unsure about an opportunity. If you encounter a suspicious scheme, report it promptly through the Cyber Crime Portal.

Combatting fake scholarship scams is a collective responsibility that requires coordinated efforts from various sectors. Schools and colleges should integrate digital literacy into their curricula, enabling students to recognise online threats, and include dedicated sessions during fresher orientation programmes where faculty in charge of scholarships can highlight potential scams.

NGOs, social enterprises, and community clubs must take the lead in organising sensitisation workshops, particularly in rural areas, and can collaborate with corporate CSR initiatives to expand their reach. Meanwhile, government bodies should amplify awareness efforts through consistent campaigns across print media, broadcasting channels, and social media platforms.

As it is said, to be forewarned is to be forearmed. Creating awareness among people is the best way to safeguard those who are likely to fall for fake scholarships.

Safeguarding dreams

Fake scholarship scams are a growing menace, threatening the dreams of countless students across India. However, awareness and caution can go a long way in preventing fraud. By educating yourself and others about the tactics scammers use, you can protect your aspirations and those of your peers. Remember, every small step you take to report a fake scheme or spread awareness contributes to a safer, fraud-free digital space for students nationwide.

As we know, unscrupulous elements are much smarter than we think, so the chances of intrusion cannot be ruled out even with every possible step taken towards safeguarding ourselves. If the worst happens, don’t shy away from reporting to the concerned cyber police wings.

Taking into account the growing menace, the government has initiated many positive measures, leaving no stone unturned. The Cyber Commando Training Program is a specialised initiative by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designed to equip law enforcement personnel with advanced cybersecurity skills to combat cybercrime. Indian law enforcement agencies are equipped with advanced skills and tools. Instead of looking at being cheated as a great shame, affected individuals need to come forward and report cyber fraudulence, such as these scholarship scams.

(Dr Mathew CD Chunkapura is an Assistant Professor- Department of Computational Science and Humanities and Placement Officer at Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kottayam. Views expressed are his own.)