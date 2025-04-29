Professors steal the spotlight: University of Delhi faculty surprise students with energetic farewell dance

The footage opens with a sequence of upbeat tracks, over which lecturers trade chalkboards for choreography. From coordinated group routines to solo freestyle segments, the professors command the auditorium with unexpected moves and infectious enthusiasm.

“Our professors, after handling us for 3 years straight,” reads the on-screen caption, underscoring the playful reversal of roles at this end-of-term gathering.

Commenters on the original post shared warm nostalgia and admiration. One user reflected, “Can’t believe last year this time we were watching all of this live,” while another added, “Missing this auditorium so much.”

As India Today highlighted, the comments feed is packed with heart and fire emojis, clearly indicating how profoundly the performance resonated with students.

Typically, farewell parties hinge on student speeches and musical acts. This year’s event, however, reshaped expectations by placing academics centre stage — literally. By letting their hair down and exchanging formal attire for partitioned playlists, the DU professors delivered a memory that attendees will talk about long after graduation.