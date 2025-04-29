OPSC, OSSC exam irregularities: Students demand re-examination, govt assures probe

A day after irregularities were reported in the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) examinations, the candidates on Monday, April 28, demanded cancellation and reconduct of both the tests. The state government has, meanwhile, assured of investigating the discrepancies.

Protesting the irregularities, candidates alleged that such incidents have become frequent in the government recruitment agencies despite implementation of the Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The state government had last year passed the Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 in the Assembly, which prescribes stringent punishment including up to 10 years of imprisonment, for crimes in recruitment and entrance examinations, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2023 Main Examination conducted by OPSC on Sunday, April 27, demanded that examination for anthropology (optional subject) be entirely cancelled and conducted again. While the exam was conducted for two papers -paper-I and paper-II, candidates complained that in the first sitting for anthropology paper-I, they received questions from paper-II and vice-versa.

"By the time students realised the goof-up, they had already lost an hour and missed out on questions of at least 50 to 60 marks. The exam should be conducted again," demanded Ritwik Parida, a candidate.

Similarly, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) conducted examination for the posts of excise sub-inspector and traffic sub-inspector but candidates later complained that the questions were from the combined graduate level (CGL) examination which includes arithmetic. The syllabus of excise sub-inspector and traffic sub-inspector exams includes Odia, English and General Knowledge.

"If there has been a change in syllabus for examination to posts of excise sub-inspector and traffic sub-inspector, the candidates should have been informed before the examination. As many of the questions were out of syllabus, we demand re-examination," said Prakash Swain, an examinee.

The commission had also admitted to the out of syllabus questions and assured of remedial measures. However, on Monday, April 28, when a group of candidates approached the OSSC officials over their re-examination demand, they were asked to submit their grievances to the commission through email. Officials said a meeting will be held on May 4 and the issue taken up.

Meanwhile, Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the government will thoroughly investigate the discrepancies and those responsible for it, will face strict action as per the Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

"It is a matter of grave concern and also raises serious questions on the integrity and preparedness for conducting recruitment examinations by government bodies like OPSC and OSSC. Those found responsible will be held accountable after departmental probes," the minister added.

OPSC chairman Arun K Sarangi could not be contacted, stated the report by The New Indian Express.