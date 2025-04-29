MP Board Class 10, 12 results 2025 expected soon

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the date and time for the Class 10 and 12 board exam results soon. Although no official confirmation has been issued yet, reports suggest that the result declaration schedule may be released this week, with the evaluation and result processing work now in its final stages.

Once declared, results will be accessible on the official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The Class 10 board exams for the academic session 2024-25 were held from February 27 to March 19, while Class 12 exams were conducted between February 25 and March 25. A total of 16,60,252 students appeared this year, with 9,53,777 in Class 10 and 7,06,475 in Class 12.

As per board officials, the results will be released in a press conference, where the list of toppers and pass percentage will also be shared.

Last year, 64.49 per cent of Class 12 students cleared the board exams, while the pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 58.10 per cent. Students dissatisfied with their marks will be given an option to apply for re-evaluation after the results are announced. The rechecking results are typically released in June.

To check your results, follow these steps:

Visit the official websites mentioned above or open the MPBSE mobile app. Enter your roll number and application number in the login window. Download and save your result for future use.

Students are advised to keep their roll and application numbers ready to avoid any last-minute hassle.