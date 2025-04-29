MBSE declares Mizoram Class 10 HSLC result 2025: 76.68% students pass

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) released the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 examinations today, April 29, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official MBSE website — mbse.edu.in.

This year, 19,303 students had enrolled for the exam, out of which, 18,946 appeared. A total of 14,527 students successfully passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 76.68 per cent, as per a report by Money Control.

Steps to check MBSE HSLC result 2025:

Visit the official website: mbse.edu.in Click on the "HSLC Result 2025" link available on the homepage Enter your roll number and other required details Submit the information to view your result Download and print the result for future reference





MBSE HSLC 2025 Toppers

Rank 1: Name : PC Lalthakimi

School : KD High School, Aizawl

Marks: 479/500 Rank 2 (tie): Name : Isak MS Dawngkima

School : Govt Mizo High School, Aizawl

Marks: 475/500 Rank 2 (tie): Name : Malsawmkima Chawngthu

School : CLS Academy, Aizawl

Marks: 475/500 Rank 3: Name : Ricky Lalnunfela

School : St Joseph Higher Secondary School, Aizawl

Marks: 474/500

The MBSE HSLC 2025 exams were conducted between February 19 and March 13, 2025, across multiple centres in Mizoram. The Class 12 (HSSLC) exams, meanwhile, were held from February 14 to March 17, and their results are expected to be announced shortly.

Students who have cleared the Class 10 exams can now proceed with admissions to Class 11 or pursue vocational streams. Those interested in re-evaluation or rechecking will need to follow the procedure detailed by the board once it is released.