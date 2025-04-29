Jamia student alleges assault and stalking by hostel employee, one arrested

A postgraduate (PG) student from Jamia Millia Islamia has filed a complaint against a university staff member, alleging that he assaulted her on Sunday night, April 27. Following the complaint, police arrested a 22-year-old man employed in the mess of the university's hostel.

The incident came to light after police received a distress call around 9.30 pm on Sunday, reporting that a woman had been harassed and molested near the college gates, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Videos circulating on social media captured moments after the alleged assault.

In one of the clips, the student is seen confronting the accused, asking, “Why did you do that?” and stating, “He punched me on the chest.” Another video shows the man surrounded by a group of university students, one of whom slapped him.

Student organisations at Jamia have claimed the incident occurred in full view of the college’s security personnel. In a statement, one organisation said the student was left “visibly shaken and distressed.”

A representative also alleged that the accused had been stalking the woman prior to the assault.

Sources indicated that the woman was initially hesitant to file a complaint out of concern for her safety. However, she formally lodged it on Monday morning, April 28, added The Indian Express.

Police confirmed that the accused has been booked under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).