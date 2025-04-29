Infosys lays off 195 more interns; over 800 trainees affected since February 2025

Infosys has terminated an additional 195 trainees after they failed to clear the company’s internal assessment exams, pushing the total number of affected trainees since February to over 800, as reported by The Times of India.

The Information Technology (IT) major has hired these individuals for roles such as System Engineers (SE) and Digital Specialist Engineers (DSE). In line with earlier procedures, the recently dismissed trainees have been provided one month's salary as ex-gratia payment and a relieving letter.

In an email sent to one of the trainees, Infosys stated, “Further to the announcement of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the 'Generic foundation training program' despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments, and three attempts.”

The message also mentioned that the trainee would not be able to proceed with the apprenticeship programme, but assured support for further learning.

Of the 800-plus affected individuals, around 250 have reportedly availed training through partnerships established by Infosys with learning platforms such as the National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) and UpGrad. In addition, about 150 have registered for the company’s outplacement support services, added TOI.

Infosys has also extended counselling services and external training opportunities aimed at helping impacted trainees transition into roles in the business process management (BPM) industry. Two major reskilling programmes were offered: a 12-week BPM-focused course and a 24-week course on IT fundamentals for those interested in continuing within the IT domain.