In a fit of rage, a Class XI student was stabbed by a 19-year-old polytechnic college student

A 16-year-old school student was stabbed to death in a temple function at Madhavapuram near Kanniyakumari on the early hours of Monday, April 28.

In this connection, Kanniyakumari police arrested the accused, a 19-year-old polytechnic college student.

Police sources said that the deceased was identified as K Vishnu Bharath (16), a Class XI student from Madhavapuram. In the early hours Monday at 12.45 am, a temple function was going on at Madhavapuram area near Kanniyakumari.

Police sources said that R Ram Chandru (19) from the area came there and told Vishnu that he should not come to the temple function.

But, Vishu objected when an altercation erupted between both. In a fit of rage, Chandru allegedly stabbed him using a sharp object on his rib at two spots.

The injured Vishnu was rushed to Kanniyakumari GH from where he was taken to a private hospital at Kottaram, where doctor declared him dead.

In this connection, Kanniyakumari Police arrested Ram Chandru (19) a third-year polytechnic student. Further investigation is on.

Both the deceased and accused belonged to the same community, police sources added.