HPBOSE 12th result 2025: Date and time yet to be announced, check past trends

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is yet to announce the date and time for the declaration of the Class 12 board examination results for 2025.

The board is expected to inform students in advance before releasing the results on its official website, hpbose.org.This year, the Class 12 exams were conducted from March 4 to March 29 in a single shift from 8.45 am to 12 noon.

Once announced, candidates will be able to check their results by visiting the official website, clicking on the HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 link, and entering their login credentials.

In 2024, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 results were declared on April 29. The overall pass percentage stood at 73.76 per cent. A total of 85,777 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 63,092 passed, as per a report by the Hindustan Times.

The top ten merit list across all three streams — Science, Arts, and Commerce — featured 41 students, including 30 female candidates.

In 2023, the results were announced on May 20, and the pass percentage was higher at 79.74 per cent. That year, 1,05,369 students appeared, and 83,418 cleared the exam. Tarnija Sharma topped the arts stream, Ojaswini Upmanyu led the science stream, and Vrinda Thakur was the commerce topper.

The HPBOSE Class 12 results for 2025 will be declared simultaneously for all streams. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for timely updates regarding the result declaration.