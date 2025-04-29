How NEET PG 2025 will be conducted, and why every detail matters for aspirants

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has rolled out the official notification for NEET PG 2025, outlining the exam format, important deadlines, and candidate responsibilities. As Medical Dialogues reports, the registration process is currently underway, with the exam scheduled for June 15, 2025, conducted entirely in a computer-based format across two shifts on a single day.

NEET PG 2025 will be conducted on June 15, with candidates being assigned to one of two examination shifts. While the morning shift will begin at 9.00 am and end at 12.30 pm, the afternoon shift is scheduled from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm. However, candidates will not be allowed to choose their shift — NBEMS will allocate them randomly.

The exam comprises 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) to be answered within 3 hours and 30 minutes. Each question carries four options, and the paper will be in English only. Notably, the paper will be divided into five time-bound sections (Groups A to E), each containing 40 questions and allotted 42 minutes.

Once a section ends, candidates cannot go back to review or change their responses. As per Medical Dialogues, this structural change aims to enforce greater discipline and time management during the test.

The marking scheme follows a standardised pattern: 25% negative marking for incorrect answers, no deductions for unattempted ones. Candidates can mark questions for review during the exam, but such questions will still be scored based on the final response submitted.

The syllabus will remain in line with the Graduate Medical Education Regulations prescribed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the former Medical Council of India (MCI). NBEMS clarified that the test will be conducted only in the computer-based format.

As for timelines, the application window opened on April 17 and will close by 11.55 pm on May 7. A general edit window for already submitted forms will be active from May 9 to 13, during which candidates can revise all information except Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number, and Email ID.

From May 17 to 21, a Pre-Final Selective Edit Window will open to rectify deficient images (photograph, signature, thumb impression). A Final Edit Window from May 24 to 26 will be available for candidates who still need to make corrections. Candidates failing to upload images as per the guidelines even during this final phase will have their applications rejected without refund.

Other key dates include:

Test city intimation: June 2

Admit card release: June 11

Result declaration: By July 15

Internship completion deadline (eligibility criterion): July 31

NBEMS, however, plays no role in counselling or seat allocation. Its responsibilities end with conducting the exam and releasing the result. The counselling process — including eligibility verification and admission — will be overseen by the designated counselling authority.

Applicants are cautioned that submitting multiple applications, providing false information, or engaging in unfair practices can lead to disqualification and permanent debarment from NBEMS-conducted exams. Additionally, once the edit window closes, no further changes can be made, and no requests for centre or shift changes will be entertained.

A demo test will be made available to all candidates from June 5 onwards to help them familiarise themselves with the exam interface. Candidates are urged to read the Information Bulletin thoroughly and ensure all entries and uploaded documents meet NBEMS standards.

In short, while NEET PG remains a rigorous assessment, the 2025 edition introduces stricter timelines and a section-wise approach — making thorough preparation and attention to detail more crucial than ever.