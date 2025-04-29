Hall tickets for NEET UG 2025 expected shortly as NTA keeps May 4 exam on track

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2025 (NEET UG 2025), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is just around the corner — and admit cards are expected to be released shortly on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, as noted by Scroll.

The exam is scheduled for May 4, between 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm, and will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. As per Scroll, the results are tentatively expected to be declared on June 14.

Candidates will need to visit the official portal and click on the relevant admit card link once it's active. After logging in with their credentials, they must download and print the hall ticket for future use. The admit card is mandatory for entry into the exam hall.

Alongside this, NTA has already issued the city intimation slips for the examination. This document informs candidates about their allotted exam city, helping them plan their travel and logistics.

For those who are unable to access or download their city slip, NTA has made support available via phone at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700, or by email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

For more updates and links to both the admit card and city slip, candidates are advised to check neet.nta.nic.in regularly.