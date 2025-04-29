CUET UG 2025: City intimation slip now out, admit card by May 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slips for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025. Candidates can now download their slips by visiting the official portal — cuet.nta.nic.in — as highlighted by ETNow.

The city intimation slip allows candidates to check their designated exam city before the issuance of the admit card. While this slip does not serve as the official hall ticket, it gives applicants time to plan their travel. CUET UG 2025 is scheduled to begin on May 8.

To download the city slip, candidates must log in to cuet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth. Once logged in, the CUET UG 2025 city intimation slip PDF will be available for download. Candidates are advised to save the document and take a printout for reference.

As noted by ETNow, the admit card for CUET UG 2025 is expected to be released by May 5. It will contain crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, subject papers, exam timings, and the complete address of the exam centre.

The steps to download the city intimation slip are as follows:

Visit cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the CUET UG 2025 city intimation slip link Log in with application number and date of birth Download and save the PDF slip

The same steps will apply for the hall ticket once it is released. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates and to ensure they have all necessary documents ahead of the examination.