Canada’s immigration shake-up: What it means for students, workers, and travellers

Following an unexpected win in the 2025 federal elections, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is preparing to implement sweeping reforms to the country’s immigration landscape. These changes, which are central to the new Liberal administration’s policy agenda, focus on balancing immigration with housing, healthcare, and employment capabilities — a move The Times of India reports is aimed at stabilising growth without overburdening public services.

One of the most significant shifts is a cap on permanent residents. Beginning in 2027, the intake of new permanent residents will be limited to under 1% of Canada’s total population annually. This change responds to concerns that earlier immigration levels were too high, leading to mounting pressure on the nation’s infrastructure and social systems.

In tandem, there’s a crackdown on temporary residents as well. The Carney-led administration intends to lower the number of temporary residents — including international students and workers — to under 5% of the population by the end of 2027. These measures are expected to align the country’s labour market with its community capacities and ensure smoother integration for newcomers.

Among the most affected by this policy shift are international students. According to The Times of India, a two-year cap has now been placed on student permits, in a bid to manage the rapid expansion of this sector, particularly its impact on Canada’s housing and education systems.

Accompanying these restrictions are changes to open work permit eligibility. Spouses of international students are no longer automatically eligible, they must now be married to someone enrolled in a Master’s, PhD, or a select professional programme to qualify. Additionally, dependent children of foreign workers have been made ineligible for open work permits, narrowing the paths through which families could settle together in Canada.

Though the changes are significant, the Liberal government insists these measures are part of a commitment to a “just and inclusive” immigration policy. The aim, officials say, is to ensure new arrivals can be properly supported with housing, jobs, and healthcare, without creating strain on existing systems.

Meanwhile, tourists and prospective immigrants are advised to stay informed, as visa rules may continue to evolve under the new regime. Those planning to move to Canada for work or study are encouraged to consult official resources or licensed immigration consultants to avoid being caught off-guard.

Ultimately, Prime Minister Carney’s government faces a balancing act: retaining Canada’s image as a welcoming destination while recalibrating its immigration structure for long-term sustainability. The coming months are likely to reveal how these shifts affect Canada’s global standing and the thousands who continue to seek opportunities within its borders.