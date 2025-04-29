Bihar: BPSC announces recruitment for 1,024 assistant engineer posts | Check who can apply

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 1,024 Assistant Engineer posts across eight state departments.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The positions are available for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Assistant Engineers, with specific vacancies allocated to both male and female candidates. The recruitment aims to fill a total of 984 posts for Civil Assistant Engineers, 36 posts for Mechanical Assistant Engineers, and four posts for Electrical Assistant Engineers.

Notably, 324 of the Civil Assistant Engineer posts are reserved for women.

Candidates applying for the positions must hold an engineering degree in Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical from a university or institute recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The age limit for applicants is between 21 and 37 years for male candidates in the General category. For reserved category candidates, the maximum age limit is 40 years, and for female candidates in the reserved category, the age limit is extended to 42 years.

The salary for these positions falls under Grade Pay as per Level-9, amounting to Rs 5400. To be eligible for selection, candidates must meet the required marks for each category.

The General category candidates must secure at least 40 per cent, while Backward Classes need 36.5 per cent, Extremely Backward Classes require 34 per cent, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST), women, and disabled candidates need to score a minimum of 32 per cent.

The application fee for General category candidates is Rs 750, while SC/ST candidates from Bihar are required to pay Rs 200. Female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar, as well as disabled candidates (with 40 per cent or more disability), will also need to pay Rs 200.

The last date for submitting applications and paying fees will be announced soon, and candidates are encouraged to apply early to avoid last-minute issues.

Here is how to apply:

Visit the official BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in Register by clicking on the "Apply Online" option. Log in and enter the required details. Upload the necessary documents and submit the form. Download and print the application form for future reference.

For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification available on the BPSC website.

Departments for Recruitment: