Azim Premji University opens 2026 admissions for PG Diploma in Development Leadership; more details here

Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, has announced that admissions are now open for its Postgraduate Diploma in Development Leadership for the 2026 batch.

This part-time Diploma programme is designed for professionals already working in the development sector who wish to enhance their skills and qualifications while continuing to work.

The programme spans 11 months, spread across three academic terms. Participants can finish the programme both online and on-campus, allowing them to work while pursuing their studies, a press release from the university states.

According to the university, this programme is ideal for mid to senior-level professionals with at least eight or more years of experience in the development sector and served or ready to serve leadership roles in NGOs, social movements, and grassroots organisations.

The programme promises participants a deeper perspective on historical & social dynamics and lived experiences that shape development in India, and the ability to conceive and design development strategies that are equitable, foster justice and are sustainable.

Further, the programme focuses on fostering inclusivity, adaptability and collaboration among participants, which would improve their leadership capabilities.

It also claims to enhance their skills in financial management, communication and data analysis.

“This programme allows mid-career and senior professionals in the sector to reflect and situate their organizational experiences in the larger perspectives of development. It helps them to broaden their horizon to better inform their work and capacity to lead,” said Arima Mishra, Director, School of Development, Azim Premji University, talking more about the programme's offerings.

According to the university, aspirants must apply for the programme before May 31, 2025.

Candidates would then have to appear for a written test and interviews between June and July 2025.

Classes for selected candidates will commence in the first week of January 2026.

Interested candidates can find how to apply for this programme and more details on programme content, eligibility and fees, on the official university website.