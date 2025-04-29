Assam HS Result 2025: Check what time Class 12 results are out tomorrow

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) is set to declare the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2025 tomorrow, April 30, at 9.00 am. Students who appeared for the Class XII board examinations can check their results online at ahsec.assam.gov.in or asseb.in, as highlighted by Hindustan Times.

Announcing the update on social media, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu stated, “I am pleased to inform that the Higher Secondary 2025 results for the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be declared tomorrow (30-04-2025) at 9:00 AM.”

According to the Minister, a total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the HS examinations this year, Financial Express reported.

In comparison, last year’s Assam HS results were declared on May 9, 2024, with 88.64 per cent of students passing. The Arts stream saw a pass percentage of 88.24 per cent, while Science and Commerce recorded 90.29 per cent and 88.28 per cent, respectively. In 2023, the results were released later — on June 6 — with Arts recording a lower pass rate of 70.12 per cent.

This year’s Class XII examinations were conducted between February 13 and March 17 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Students can also access their results by visiting resultsassam.nic.in or using the Upolobdha app, as noted by Hindustan Times. Additionally, candidates can receive results via SMS by sending "ASSAM12 <Roll Number>" to 56263.

Candidates must secure minimum passing marks in all subjects to pass outright. Those who fail in up to three subjects will be allowed to apply for compartment exams. Further instructions regarding improvement applications will be released after the results are announced.

For official updates and detailed information, students are advised to refer to the ASSEB website.