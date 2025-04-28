WBCHSE Class 12 board results to be declared on THIS date

The date and time of the WB Board Higher Secondary exam results 2025 have been announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

According to an official notice issued today, April 28, the WB Board will declare the WBCHSE Class XII board results on May 7, 2025, The Indian Express reports.

Students will be able to check their scores and download online marks statements from the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in by entering their roll numbers and date of birth.

Students must be aware that the scorecard will be provisional. As a result, they must collect actual marksheets from their individual schools.

The online scorecard will include the student's name, roll number, date of birth, and marks obtained in various subjects, among other information.

The WB Board results were released on May 8 via wbresults.nic.in . There were 7,55,324 candidates who took the WBCHSE board exams.

East Medinipur outperformed all other districts and was named the state's highest-performing district. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 90 per cent across all streams.

Abhik Das of Hooghly took first place with an impressive score of 99.2 per cent.

From March 3 to 18, the board exams were held at 2,089 exam locations across the state.