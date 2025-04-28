UPSC NDA 1 result 2025 expected soon: Here’s how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 1 Exam 2025 within this week, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results on the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC conducted the NDA 1 examination on April 13, 2025. Based on previous years' timelines, the commission typically releases the results within 20 days of the examination. This year, too, the results are anticipated to follow a similar schedule.

The NDA 1 result will be published in the form of a merit list, displaying the roll numbers and names of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the selection process — the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview.

How to check UPSC NDA 1 result 2025:

Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in.



Click on the link for "NDA 1 Result 2025" available on the homepage.



The result will open in a PDF format.



Search for your roll number in the merit list to check your qualifying status.





The NDA recruitment process involves two stages: a written examination followed by the SSB interview. Each stage has separate result announcements.

Candidates shortlisted through the written exam will proceed to the SSB interview, where they will undergo a five-day evaluation focusing on their personality, aptitude, and suitability for a career in the armed forces.

Qualified candidates will be required to select their SSB interview date and download their call-up letters from the respective service board websites.

The competition for the NDA exam is fierce. Annually, around 4 to 5 lakh candidates register for the examination, while only about 7,000 to 8,000 successfully clear the written round, marking a success rate of just 2-3 per cent.

Through this prestigious examination, candidates have the opportunity to join the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force. This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill 406 vacancies across various wings of the Indian Armed Forces, including the Indian Naval Academy.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the result declaration and subsequent steps.