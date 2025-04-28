TS SSC result 2025: BSE Telangana to announce date and time soon | Check details

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana, is expected to announce the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) Result 2025 date and time shortly.
As per a report by the Hindustan Times, official sources informed on Sunday, April 27, that while the result date has not been finalised yet, an official announcement is likely by Monday, April 28.
Once confirmed, the date and time will be available on the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in.
Key details
This year, the TS SSC examinations were conducted from March 21 to April 4 across 2,650 centres in Telangana. Exams were held in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm for most papers, with slight variations for the First Language Composite Course and Science subjects.
As many as 5,09,403 students registered for the exams, including 2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girl candidates.
As per previous guidelines, students must secure at least 35 out of 100 marks in each subject, except in the Second Language paper, where the minimum passing mark is 20 out of 100.
After the TS 10th results are declared, students can check their marks online by following these steps:
Visit the official results page: bse.telangana.gov.in/Results.aspx.
Open the SSC or 10th results link.
Enter your login details.
Submit and check your results
Further updates regarding the result announcement are expected soon.