RGUKT integrated BTech admissions open; apply now

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has officially begun the 2025 admission season for its renowned six-year integrated BTech (Bachelor of Technology) program, which is open to students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who have completed Class X.

The application window commenced on April 27, 2025 and will remain open until 5.00 pm on May 20, 2025.

This curriculum, designed to develop engineering talent at an early age, combines a two-year Pre-University Course (PUC) with a four-year BTech degree, providing a smooth transition from secondary school to advanced technical studies.

The integrated BTech course is offered at the following Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) campuses: Nuzvid, RK Valley (Idupulapaya), Srikakulam, Basara, and Ongole.

The curriculum begins with fundamental studies in mathematics, sciences, and languages, followed by specialised engineering branches such as chemical, civil, computer science, electrical, mechanical, and metallurgical engineering.

The selection method is merit-based, with students from non-residential government schools receiving additional consideration through a deprivation score, as well as their Grade Point Average (GPA) and subject-specific scores from the SSC or equivalent examination.

Applicants must have passed the SSC (Class X) or an equivalent exam recognised by the Andhra Pradesh or Telangana boards in 2025, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), to be eligible to join the course.

The maximum age limit is 18 years as of December 31, 2025, with a relaxation to 21 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC and ST) candidates.

How to apply: