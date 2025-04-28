Palnadu: Was a headmistress detained overnight? Police clears rumours

A recent viral news story claimed that a headmistress was illegally detained overnight at a police station in Palnadu district. However, Palnadu Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanchi Srinivasa Rao has clarified that all legal procedures were followed, and the allegations are baseless.

The incident revolves around a property dispute after the death of the headmistress's son in 2023. The complaint was filed by her daughter-in-law, prompting legal proceedings. Due to the headmistress's failure to respond to police notices, SI Aruna Reddy reportedly travelled from Ongole and brought the headmistress to Narasaraopet Police Station in the early morning hours, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Contrary to the rumours circulating online, SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao confirmed that she was not detained unlawfully overnight. The case was handled according to the law, and there was no violation of rights.

The SP refuted claims that the headmistress was held without proper procedure, emphasising that the legal protocols were followed. Both parties involved in the dispute are currently in talks with their lawyers. He urged the public to ignore the misleading news and trust the legal process.

SP Srinivasa Rao also mentioned that the police officers involved were working within the framework of the law and that the accusations of misconduct were false. He called for calm and stated that the issue is being addressed through the proper channels.