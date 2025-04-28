MHT-CET 2025 PCM exam concludes amid claims of errors; answer key expected today

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) 2025 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group concluded on Sunday, April 27, amid allegations of discrepancies in the question paper.

As per a report by The Times of India, several candidates have reported that multiple questions, particularly in Mathematics, had incorrect or irrelevant answer options.

Students who appeared in the first shift on the final day said nearly 15 mathematics questions were allegedly affected. Candidates raised the issue with the authorities at their respective exam centres.

Under the guidelines outlined in the MHT-CET 2025 Information Brochure, students facing such problems are required to immediately inform the invigilator present in their examination hall. The invigilator, in turn, escalates the matter to the venue officer, an official designated by the Commissioner of the State CET Cell. The venue officer is tasked with examining grievances onsite and providing resolutions during the exam, operating from 7.30 am until the completion of the session.

In cases where candidates wish to lodge formal objections regarding errors in the question paper, they must do so through the CET Cell’s official portal — www.mahacet.org — within the stipulated timeline mentioned in the brochure.

The State CET Cell is yet to issue an official statement regarding the students' concerns.

Meanwhile, the answer key for the exam is expected to be released today, April 28, 2025.