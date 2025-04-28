Gujarat board Class 10, 12 results 2025: When are the scorecards expected?

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to release the much-awaited results for the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) board examinations soon on its official website, gseb.org.
The Class 12 Science examinations were conducted from February 27 to March 10, 2025, while the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) was held separately on March 23, 2025.
Meanwhile, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams took place from February 27 to March 13, 2025, and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) general stream exams concluded on March 17, 2025, all in offline pen-and-paper mode.
Students and parents are eagerly awaiting the official declaration of the results. Once announced, students will be able to access their scorecards by entering their login credentials, such as the six-digit seat number, on the GSEB website.
Steps to check GSEB HSC result 2025:
Visit the official website — gseb.org.
Click on the 'Result' tab available on the homepage.
Enter your six-digit seat number.
Submit the details to view your result.
Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.
Previous year's highlights
In 2024, Sujal Sanchala topped the HSC examinations with an impressive 99.99 per cent score. The overall pass percentage was 82.45 per cent for the Science stream and 91.93 per cent for the general stream.
To pass, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and achieve a minimum grade of ‘D’. Those unable to meet the minimum passing marks will be eligible to appear for the supplementary examinations conducted by GSEB.
The board is yet to announce the exact date for the 2025 results. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.