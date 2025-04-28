Gujarat board Class 10, 12 results 2025: When are the scorecards expected?

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to release the much-awaited results for the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) board examinations soon on its official website, gseb.org.

The Class 12 Science examinations were conducted from February 27 to March 10, 2025, while the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) was held separately on March 23, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams took place from February 27 to March 13, 2025, and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) general stream exams concluded on March 17, 2025, all in offline pen-and-paper mode.

Students and parents are eagerly awaiting the official declaration of the results. Once announced, students will be able to access their scorecards by entering their login credentials, such as the six-digit seat number, on the GSEB website.