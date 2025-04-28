FMGE June 2025 registration begins TODAY: Check dates, how to apply

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the registration schedule and examination dates for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2025 session.

According to the official notice, the online registration for FMGE begins today, April 28, 2025, at 3 pm, on the official website natboard.edu.in. The last date to apply is May 17, 2025, till 11.55 pm.

The exam will be conducted on July 26, 2025, and the results are tentatively scheduled to be declared by August 26, 2025.

The FMGE is a computer-based test (CBT) conducted in English and consists primarily of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

FMGE June 2025: Important dates

Online application begins: April 28, 2025 (from 3 pm)

Application deadline: May 17, 2025 (till 11.55 pm)

Date of examination: July 26, 2025

Declaration of result: By August 26, 2025

How to apply for FMGE June 2025:

1. Visit the official NBEMS website natboard.edu.in.

2. Select the “FMGE June 2025” exam from the available list.

3. Click on the ‘Register’ link to access the registration form.

4. Fill out the registration form with required personal details

5. Click the ‘Submit’ button after entering all the details.

6. Upon successful registration, you will receive your User ID and Password on your registered email address and mobile number.

7. Log in using the provided credentials and complete the online application form to submit your candidature for FMGE June 2025.

About FMGE

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is a mandatory licensing examination for Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have earned their medical degrees from foreign institutions and wish to practice medicine in India.

The examination ensures that returning graduates meet the standards necessary to work as qualified medical professionals in the country.