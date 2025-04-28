Education Ministry amps up security as NEET-UG 2025 draws close

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is holding a series of meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police from all states and union territories to ensure that there are no gaps in the upcoming National Education-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025.

The national-level medical admission exam will be administered on May 4 in over 550 cities and 5,000 venues around the country.

According to PTI, the ministry is implementing a comprehensive plan in reaction to last year's alleged irregularities, which included paper leaks and raised worries about the exam's integrity.

“To ensure smooth, fair and secure conduct of NEET-UG, a series of meetings have been held with DMs and SPs of all states and UTs. The district-level coordination committees are being fully activated to manage logistics, security and crisis response,” a source told The Indian Express.

“There will be multi-layered frisking by district police in addition to NTA-designated security at the centres. The transport of confidential materials like question papers and OMR sheets will be under full police escort. Coaching centres and digital platforms will be monitored to prevent organised cheating networks,” the source added.

Duty Magistrates will sent to inspect all test centres, while DMs and Superintendents (SPs) will make personal visits to assess preparedness.