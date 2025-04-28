Davanagere: A Pakistani woman pursuing MBBS doesn't need to leave India. Here's why

Superintendent of Police (SP) Davanagere, Uma Prashanth, said a Pakistani woman is pursuing MBBS in the district on a long-term educational visa and as such, she is not required to leave the country.

In the wake of the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Union government has directed that all Pakistani citizens staying in the country should leave by April 27. In this context, Pakistani nationals are being identified and sent back to their country. However, exemption has been allowed for long-term visa (LTV) holders, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The SP said, "We have received a circular from the Home Ministry and the government. A Pakistani woman stays here on a long-term visa, issued by the Central government, for studies. Its validity is until August 2025; hence, there is no need for any action against her."

She said as per the circular, "Diplomatic and official visas will, however, remain valid, with any deadline to exit India to be decided by the Ministry of External Affairs. Long-term visas issued to Pakistani citizens will also remain valid. There shall also be no restriction on the issue of new diplomatic and official visas or long-term visas."