CUET-UG 2025: NTA to conduct exam on May 8; city intimation slips to be out soon

The admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates 2025 (CUET-UG 2025) are expected to be released soon at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from May 8.

The agency would distribute exam city intimation slips before admission cards are issued. Candidates will learn the whereabouts of their exam centres on the exam city slips. This document is not required on the day of the exam.

The slips will inform them of their exam centre, the test day and shift time, instructions, and other information on their admit cards.

Candidates must carry the admit card and a photo ID to the exam centres. The list of acceptable photo IDs will be included on the admit card.

In case of an error on the admit cards, students should immediately contact the NTA helpline number for CUET UG to report it.

Here's how candidates can download their city slips or admit cards:

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

Open the admit card/exam city slip link, as needed.

Enter your login information.

Submit and download the admit card.

The exam takes place between May 8 and June 1, 2025. It will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.