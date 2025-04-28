CFP Certification: Eligibility criteria and the roadmap

To pursue CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP) certification in India, candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria. An applicant should be at least 18 years old and hold a graduate degree from a University Grants Commission (UGC) recognised institution. Further this, FPSB India offers two primary pathways for the aspirants: Regular & Fast Track Pathway.

Designed for individuals new to financial planning, the Regular Pathway requires the completion of all education modules, exams and fulfil the required work experience requirements of three years of unsupervised, or one year of supervised experience in the financial planning domain. Candidates must clear the four modules that is covering: Investment Planning Specialist, Retirement and Tax Planning Specialist, Risk and Estate Planning Specialist, Integrated Financial Planning Course. These modules provide foundational knowledge essential for comprehensive financial planning.

Fast Track Pathway, on the other hand, is tailored for experienced professionals holding recognized accounting and finance qualifications both international and Indian as well as those with an MBA & master’s degree in accounting finance or economics along with 3 years of relevant work experience in financial services.

This pathway allows the eligible aspirants to appear only for the FPSB® Integrated Financial Planning course, which consist of two-stages of evaluation i.e. Financial Plan Assessment and CFP®& Exam. Such individuals, upon verification of their credentials, shall be exempted from writing three component level Specialist exams.

Upon fulfilling these requirements, individuals are awarded the CFP certification, positioning them as trusted experts capable of providing holistic financial planning, investment advice, risk management, and estate planning services.

(Krishan Mishra is the CEO of FPSB India. Views expressed are his own.)