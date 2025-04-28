Bengaluru: Married techie harasses 21-year-old student, forces her to be in a relationship; arrested

A 41-year-old software engineer was arrested for harassing a forcing a 21-year-old woman and forcing her into a relationship.

On April 8, he allegedly assaulted the girl and her male friend with a paper cutter near Deve Gowda petrol bunk in Banashankari before fleeing the scene, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The accused has been identified as Srikant, a resident of Kamalanagar, Basaveshwaranagar, who works at an Information Technology (IT) firm.

According to the police, the woman was a tenant at Srikant’s house in Kamalanagar about a year ago. Despite being married, Srikant persistently harassed her. She had even informed his wife about the incident.

Although she planned to file a complaint against him at the Basaveshwaranagar police station, no case was not filed at that time, and the police only warned Srikant before letting him go.

Following the incident, the woman moved out of Srikant’s house and shifted to Kurubarahalli, the police said.

According to the victim’s complaint, the woman said that Srikant had been stalking her for the past three months, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The Banashankari police have registered a case of attempted murder.